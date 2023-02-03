Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.23 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by $4.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $29.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $780.23. 605,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,792. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $787.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $733.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.94.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.