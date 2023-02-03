Reginald Seeto Sells 2,819 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42.

CareDx Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $16.54. 943,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $46.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $79.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.