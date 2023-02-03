Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.24. 574,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.78. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

