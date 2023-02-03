Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $135.65 and last traded at $137.46. 39,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 359,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.53.

The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

