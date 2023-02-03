Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Renault Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €39.03 ($42.42) on Tuesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($109.46). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.56.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

