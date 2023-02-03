Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 4.5%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 16,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 398,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Replimune Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Insider Activity

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,136,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

