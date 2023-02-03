Request Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $109.30 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029286 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00221246 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10771766 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,189,969.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

