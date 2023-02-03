Reviewing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 7 0 0 1.88 StoneCo 0 4 4 0 2.50

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.55%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $69.82 million 1.45 $42.31 million N/A N/A StoneCo $894.07 million 4.01 -$251.79 million ($0.85) -13.49

This table compares Argo Blockchain and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo.

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A StoneCo -15.73% 2.48% 0.80%

Summary

StoneCo beats Argo Blockchain on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

