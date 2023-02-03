Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $162.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.49, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

