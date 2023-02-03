Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.