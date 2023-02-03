Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

