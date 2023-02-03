Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

