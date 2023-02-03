Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $159.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

