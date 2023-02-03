Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.30 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

