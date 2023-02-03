Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 116,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $58,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $473.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $442.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

