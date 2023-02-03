RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 235,033 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,033 shares during the quarter. Under Armour accounts for approximately 0.5% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Under Armour worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Under Armour by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 375,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

