RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.3% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

