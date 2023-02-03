RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 269,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,970. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

