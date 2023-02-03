RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98.

