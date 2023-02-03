RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 452.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.53. 145,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

