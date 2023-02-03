RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.36. 501,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,311. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

