RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.63. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock worth $10,254,684. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.