RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 197,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $76.06. 230,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,679. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

