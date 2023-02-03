Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €233.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Rheinmetall stock opened at €226.00 ($245.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a one year high of €227.90 ($247.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €203.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €178.65.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

