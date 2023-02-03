RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIOCF opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

