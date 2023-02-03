RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$23.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$17.85 and a 1 year high of C$26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.40.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

