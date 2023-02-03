Robert W. Baird Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $42.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $397.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.57 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 3,435 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,561.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,294,684.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,381 shares of company stock valued at $322,788. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.