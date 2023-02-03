Robert W. Baird Raises O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $26.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 243,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

