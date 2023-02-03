Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires 303 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $353,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,435. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

