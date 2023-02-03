Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $10.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

