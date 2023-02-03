Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 2.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,321. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

