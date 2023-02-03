Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $40,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,159,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $68.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.