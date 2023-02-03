Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,754,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $214.24. The company had a trading volume of 521,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

