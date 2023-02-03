Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 131 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,330. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

