Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.71

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 2342684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.
Roche Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
See Also
