Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.71

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 2342684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Roche Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Roche by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Roche by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Roche by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

