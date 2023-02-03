Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 25.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

