Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Trading Up 25.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.