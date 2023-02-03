Roger D. Dansey Sells 783 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 639,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
