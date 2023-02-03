Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 87,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

