Rosenblatt Securities Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

