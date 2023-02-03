Royal Bank of Canada Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.44.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.31. 28,228,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,254. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

