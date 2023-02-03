Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,363 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 124.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $4,408,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

NYSE:RCL opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Stories

