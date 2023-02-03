Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

About Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

