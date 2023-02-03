Rune Price Tops $1.94 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Rune has a market cap of $38,052.44 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00008289 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00425343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,778.63 or 0.29011696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00467362 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.87893242 USD and is up 38.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

