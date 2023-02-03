Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Ryder System comprises 1.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.