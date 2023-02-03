Safe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $13.27 or 0.00056339 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $276.39 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00229745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00060152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.81224445 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

