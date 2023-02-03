SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Up 8.5% This Week

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One SafeMoon token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $40.65 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.82 or 0.28656403 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00465844 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,994,464,491,958 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.