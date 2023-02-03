Saitama (SAITAMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Saitama has a market capitalization of $111.60 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00220815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00255545 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,712,915.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.