Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

About Sally Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

