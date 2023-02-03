Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at C$8,426,397.45. In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,425 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,426,397.45. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

