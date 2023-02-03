Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SASR. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $34.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

